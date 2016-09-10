9/11 education has changed for teachers, students

For the first time, something’s different about how Chuck Romig is teaching about the 9/11 attacks.
The Penns Valley Area High School history teacher said it’s the first year he thinks his students either weren’t born yet, or were too young to remember the incident.
“The history department here at Penns Valley holds discussions with classes to commemorate 9/11,” he said. “Most teachers ask students if they remember where they were when they first heard. I teach juniors, and this year, I am expecting for the first time, that most won’t remember it firsthand.”
He said the trend started last year, when students in his class — who are now seniors — struggled to remember it.
Many educators teaching 9/11curriculum to students who do not remember, or were not born when attacks happened
“Unfortunately, like the generation just after Pearl Harbor, learning about it is now relegated to books and not memories,” Romig said.
It’s similar for Jamie Brennan, who teaches eighth grade social studies at Park Forest Middle School.
“The past couple years I have had students born after the events of 9/11 and therefore are very disconnected to what happened that day,” she said.
Brennan said she starts her lessons with a question-and-answer session.
“I find that although students know what happened that day they do not understand why it happened and how it changed American society; nor do they grasp the emotional turmoil that swept the country days after the tragedy,” she said.
She discusses why it happened, defines what terrorism is, and ends with another question-and-answer session.
“The questions students pose guide the discussion so every class discussion is different,” Brennan said. “I think it’s important for teachers to provide a learning environment where students feel comfortable asking hard questions, especially when discussing 9/11. When students are inquiring and questioning, it’s a good sign that learning is taking place.”
For Romig’s curriculum, he said he shows students some pictures of the event he classified as “chaos.” It includes snapshots of first responders, victims and more.
“We discuss how that day helped to define a wary chapter in our history that still has not closed and may not close for years or decades,” he said.
And there’s also a personal experience he shares. His brother-in-law worked next door to the World Trade Center. Romig said it’s stories like that, which “keep kids wide-eyed and makes them realize how terrible the day was.”
Romig said he was eating lunch in a room with the television on while trying to contact his sister to see if his brother-in-law, Neil, was OK.
“Until I heard that he was OK, I had never been more scared in my life,” Romig said. “I share those stories with my students, and hopefully it impacts them.”
