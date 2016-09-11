Deadline fast-approaching for students interested in philanthropy program

Centre County high school students interested in making a difference in their community have that opportunity with Centre PACT.
Centre Philanthropic Actions Created by Teens is a hands-on philanthropy program through the Centre Foundation that allows local high school students to gain charity experience.
The goal is to enhance leadership skills, communication, professional development and networking by helping to raise money for local nonprofit agencies.
“Centre PACT is a great vehicle for students from across the county to come together, discuss issues facing their peer group, learn about potential solutions that nonprofits offer, and ultimately fund the proactive program that they think will be most effective,” Executive Director Molly Kunkel said. “This is a student-driven, hands-on, community-focused group that will discover more about Centre County, each other and themselves.”
Last year, the group awarded about $5,000 in grants to aid four local nonprofit organizations.
The organizations were the Centre County Library and Historical Museum, Centre County YMCA of the Moshannon Valley, the Jana Marie Foundation and the Penns Valley Youth Center.
Deadline to apply is Friday.
