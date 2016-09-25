State College Area School District reaches out to schools affected by Louisiana flooding

When schools from almost two dozen districts in Louisiana were affected by extreme flooding this summer, State College Area School District found a way to help.
About $1,000 was raised during a monthlong districtwide initiative spearheaded by high school science teacher and State College Area Education Association President Gene Ruocchio for the Louisiana Association of Educators Relief Fund.
Ruocchio said the check was sent last week to the National Education Association, which will then distribute the funds to the schools in need and support Louisiana educators affected by the flooding.
“I think it’s just a way to help those who need it,” he said. “We’re fortunate enough not to be in that situation, but here we are and this was a simple way to help.”
A report from the district said news of the flooding inspired Ruocchio to launch the campaign.
“As a teacher who greatly cares for kids, I was crushed to hear how many students, teachers, custodial staff, bus drivers and support personnel were displaced by the floods,” Ruocchio said in a statement.
Ruocchio announced the drive Aug. 23 at the district’s opening day for teachers and staff. More than $200 was collected that day.
“I was a little disappointed in that, but then was contacted by others who said they didn’t get a chance to contribute,” Ruocchio said. “I opened it for a couple more weeks — didn’t want it to be this big thing, but we ended up raising $1,000.”
Ruocchio said his mission as SCAEA president is to help build more connections between teachers, the district as a whole and the community.
“Sure we’re a union, but that’s not all we are, and the goal is to be more community oriented,” Ruocchio said.
Some teachers also encouraged students to write letters and make cards that were sent to the Louisiana schools.
