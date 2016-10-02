Local schools giving back, spreading school spirit during homecoming

It’s homecoming season.
That means a lot of school spirit in Centre County-area communities.
It started last week with Bald Eagle and Philipsburg-Osceola Area high schools.
P-O hosted a parade that started at the high school, looped through Philipsburg and ended at the Moshannon Valley YMCA. A football game was held Friday night.
Bald Eagle Area doesn’t have an annual parade, but hosted homecoming activities and the crowning of the king and queen about an hour before the Friday night football game.
Most schools are gung-ho on school spirit, but St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy takes it a step further.
The school’s third annual homecoming week starts Monday.
Athletic Director Chad Walsh said all teams will be playing at home with the exception of golf, which will be competing at sectionals.
The week consists of all home competitions, along with an all-school bonfire, spirit week dress-down days, community service projects for United Way’s Day of Caring and a fall harvest festival with competitions between students in different classrooms.
Of course, all that is “friendly competition,” Walsh said.
But it also comes with a way to give back.
This year’s theme is to benefit The Thirst Project.
“Two years ago our students banded together to start the tradition of making homecoming about more than just the school,” Walsh said. “In that year we raised a few hundred dollars at the football game for children’s leukemia research.”
Last year, the school raised more than $2,000 for breast cancer research as part of its “Pink Out” week.
This year, proceeds will benefit The Thirst Project, which helps provide clean water to those in need.
Walsh said the school’s service club, advised by English, History and Curriculum Coordinator Shelly Mato, introduced students to the project, and set a $12,000 goal to help fund a well for a village in Swaziland.
“Our students’ commitment to serving others, while keeping the week a time of fellowship and celebration for their classmates, is very commendable,” Walsh said in an email. “The week will be very busy, with many moving parts and will require the support of the entire faculty, staff, administration and board of directors, but I also believe the students will remember it for a long time.”
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Homecoming
Penns Valley Area: Parade, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Grange fairgrounds in Centre Hall. Football game against Bellefonte Area 7 p.m. Friday.
State College Area: Parade, 6 p.m. Thursday from State High, through part of downtown State College and to the football field. Football game against Cumberland Valley 7 p.m. Friday.
Bellefonte Area: Parade, 6 p.m. Oct. 20 from Bellefonte Elementary School and through downtown Bellefonte. Football game 7 p.m. Oct. 21 against Chestnut Ridge.
