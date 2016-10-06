CPI looking at multiple funding sources to pay for Phase 2 of master plan

Administrators at Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology are envisioning Phase 2 of a three-phase master plan for the career technical school.
President Richard Makin said it includes the construction of a multistory health sciences building that would house postsecondary programs targeted to the medical fields.
Building could cost $12 million to $14 million
And how they plan to pay for the estimated $12 million to $14 million facility could come in multiple ways.
“We’re now grappling on how do we go about this financially?” Makin said. “We’re looking into public funding strategies available for us, but not sure they’ll come to fruition. … We’re also working with superintendents of schools that help fund us, but they don’t want to take on anymore debt so the challenge they give to us is, ‘this sounds good, but how are you going to pay for it?’ ”
CPI is a career-technical education school that serves as an alternate high school for some Centre County students from the Bald Eagle, Bellefonte and Penns Valley Area school districts, which CPI is owned by.
It also offers adult certificate programs and was accredited by the state to offer associate degrees in three fields.
Building could be funded through multiple sources
Administrators could know by next month if they’ll receive a $1.5 million state grant to put toward paving and creating an access road on CPI grounds near the health sciences building slated to be built on part of a 20-acre parcel of CPI-owned property near its main building on North Harrison Road.
Vice President of Postsecondary Education Todd Taylor also said tuition would be a big part of paying for the building project.
“The sustainability of the building will be tuition driven,” he said in a meeting last week.
The two-year associate degree programs are estimated to cost a student somewhere in the low $20,000 range, Taylor said.
CPI administrators also said they hope to raise $1.5 million through a capital campaign — about $500,000 more than what was raised for the Transportation Training Center that was opened in 2013.
And partnering with a health care service is also a goal that would have at least two benefits for CPI and its students.
“The ideal scenario would be that we could locate a health care partner to set up shop and deliver health care services,” Makin said. “That would allow our students to participate in clinicals, and at the same time, ask those partners to pay rent to help with operational costs.”
The plan would be to house the partner service on the ground floor of CPI medical science building, and offer them a separate entry with separate parking.
