Gardening grant open to Pa. schools

A campaign called “Dig It” is headed to Pennsylvania.
And it comes with a potential grant for eligible schools located within 35 miles of a Tractor Supply Co. facility.
The school garden program is spearheaded by Tractor Supply, and designed for elementary school-aged students.
According to a press release, school administrators have until Saturday to apply for a grant for the 2016-17 school year.
The goal of the program, according to the release, is a way for the company to provide schools with “an enriched, hands-on curriculum that would reinforce responsibility and teamwork, while deepening students’ understanding of where food comes from.”
It launched last year in Tennessee and New York.
“There’s something so important about getting kids outside of the traditional classroom setting and allowing them to use their hands and minds in a different way,” Director of Store Marketing for Tractor Supply Lisa White said in a statement.
To apply: https://form.jotform.com/62155743106148
Locations: Tractor Supply Co., 965 Benner Pike. There are also locations in Clearfield and Mill Hall.
