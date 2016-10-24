Park Forest Middle School canceled again

Park Forest Middle School was flooded due to heavy rain last week, and it has meant an extended weekend for students.
That weekend just got longer.
Tuesday classes have been canceled at the middle school while other schools in the district continue to operate normally.
Contractors and district maintenance, according to SCASD, worked throughout the weekend to prepare the affected areas for students and faculty but have not been able to finish.
SCASD will have a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
Comments