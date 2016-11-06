Park Forest Elementary under new leadership

Park Forest Elementary School has new leadership for the time being.
State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said in an email that Vernon Bock is taking over for Donnan Stoicovy.
Bock was hired earlier in the year as the district’s supervisor of elementary education, and came to the position with background as an elementary principal.
O’Donnell told the CDT last week that he couldn’t elaborate on details of Stoicovy’s absence because it was a personnel matter.
But he responded on Sunday in an email with a statement that would be sent to PFE families.
“Ms. Stoicovy’s absence began as day-to-day on Oct. 20. At that time, we instituted extra support for the principal’s duties. I apologize that we did not share this information with you earlier,” the email said.
The response stems from a series of requests from parents of children at the school who questioned district leaders about where the principal was and how the school would be lead going forward.
O’Donnell also said Bock is assisted by Linda Colangelo, the retired principal of Gray’s Woods Elementary School.
“Our PFE faculty and staff, along with Vernon and Linda, continue to provide your children with quality learning experiences within a safe and nurturing environment,” a part of the letter from O’Donnell said.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
