CPI to get $100,000 grant for education, training

A $100,000 grant from the state Department of Education for education and job training could help Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology toward its mission of expanding career pathways for its students.
CPI Vice President of Postsecondary Education Todd Taylor said it was secured with help from Rep. Mike Hanna, D-Lock Haven.
“This funding will enable us to expand our capabilities and capacity to offer high demand, technician-level health sciences training to central Pennsylvania’s workforce,” Taylor said in a prepared statement. “This grant helps us move this initiative forward.”
Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, a special mission affiliate of Penn State, also will receive a $100,000 grant, according to information from Hanna’s office.
Hanna said this funding will be used in part to provide “critical training to individuals looking to expand their careers.” “Workforce development is important to many Pennsylvania residents and companies to develop the skills they need to prosper,” he added. “With the training and career-building skills provided, this investment will help bolster economic success while affording companies the ability to retain talented employees.”
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
