Library improvements ahead for Soaring Heights School

John Dibert described his emotions about getting a grant as “really pumped.”
The director of Soaring Heights School said the school’s State College location was one of the winners of the James Patterson Grant from Scholastic Books.
And the $1,000 grant will go toward improvements to the school’s library by increasing its size and purchasing more books.
“Teachers have identified reading series for application in the classroom curriculum,” Dibert said. “Because of the specific education needs of autistic children we are able to identify reading series and novels that assist with learning styles of autistic children and also with social understanding. Our program has been growing with more local students utilizing our services and this gives us the ability to immediately diversify our reading resources.”
The school also received 1,000 bonus points through the Scholastic reading club.
“We also use those point s for reading books to go home with students so their families can continue to encourage students to read at home also,” Dibert said.
Staff submitted the grant application in May and were notified in October about the award.
Author James Patterson established the grant in partnership with Scholastic to improve literacy among students.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments