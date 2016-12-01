Letterman in sixth year as Bald Eagle Area school board president

In a unanimous decision, Thomas Letterman was voted Bald Eagle Area school board president at a board meeting Thursday night.
Theresa Peters, of Port Matilda, was also voted vice president in a unanimous vote.
Letterman, of Milesburg, has served on the board for 14 years — six as president.
One of his missions as board president is to help “set the tone of the general direction of where the school is headed.”
“We like to upgrade our academics and also extracurricular activities,” Letterman said.
And that’s one of the things he said he’s most proud of.
“As a board, we help support and fund those extracurriculars, even if it’s only for a few student, so they can be a part of something,” Letterman said.
Letterman graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School in 1962. He then attended Lock Haven University, where he earned a degree in physical education.
Board president and vice president terms are for one year.
