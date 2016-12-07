Leadership positions approved at Bellefonte Area

In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Bellefonte Area school board approved Tammie Burnaford for the assistant superintendent position.
Burnaford was named interim assistant superintendent in June to replace a vacant role once filled by now Bellefonte Area Superintendent Michelle Saylor.
Burnaford was formerly the principal of Pleasant Gap Elementary.
According to a report from the district, Burnaford’s three-year term comes with a $120,000 annual salary.
The role is effective Jan. 1.
The board also unanimously approved Daniel Besch as principal of Pleasant Gap Elementary. He was filling in as interim principal of Pleasant Gap when Burnaford was moved to the interim assistant superintendent position.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
