Students stuff stockings for soldiers overseas

This holiday season, students at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Boalsburg are thinking of the men and women in the armed forces.
In an effort coordinated by the school’s Service Club, students filled 148 stockings to be sent to U.S. troops overseas.
The campaign ties into at least one of the school’s four pillars: service.
“Having a club dedicated to that makes a lot of sense,” teacher Shelly Mato said. “We use our gifts to serve others and, through that service, live lives informed by faith.”
Mato said every student participated in the project by bringing in donations and stuffing stockings.
Items included snacks, small hygiene products and games such as playing cards.
“We are not only showing our commitment to our community, but to our world as well,” Mato said.
Faculty and staff also helped fund the shipment of stockings, which in total cost about $400.
According to a school spokeswoman, the stockings activity was just one of several service projects in which St. Joe’s students participated.
They also organized a coat drive and decorated a tree that will be given to a family in need.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments