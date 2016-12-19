Gingerbread houses a hit at Centre Hall Elementary

Dakota Pollock walked away with green hands Monday morning after a session of gingerbread-house-making with the kindergarten class at Centre Hall-Potter Elementary School.
Some of the icing was supposed to end up on the gingerbread house. It did, but it also ended up in Dakota’s belly.
He had a guilty smile every time someone caught him licking his fingers full of frosting, or sneaking in a taste of a lollipop.
More than 260 Centre Hall Elementary students participated in making gingerbread houses
Dakota was among more than 260 students who participated in annual gingerbread-house-making event, which allows the student body to make gingerbread houses for the holidays.
Every 45 minutes throughout the morning, a different group of classes made their way to the school’s gymnasium, which was set up with already-assembled gingerbread houses and a row of tables with candy and icing.
The started event was started five years ago by a parent of students at the school.
“We do this every year for the kids as kind of fun Christmas event,” Heather Luse said.
Luse is the president of the Parent Teacher Group at Centre Hall, which helped provide the school with gingerbread house kits and treats to decorate it with.
Annual holiday event was sponsored by the Parent Teacher group
She said about 15 parents spent about three hours on Sunday getting the houses ready.
“It’s a little bit of a process, but we come together to make sure it’s all ready,” Luse said.
The houses included candy-coated roofs, doors and windows made of frosting and an ice cream cone Christmas tree.
Kelsey Porter, 5, said she wanted to be a little more creative by putting the homemade house in a snowstorm setting.
The kindergartener used thick, white frosting to help the gingerbread man cookie stand in front of the house. With the use of a small pretzel stick, Kelsey made it look like the gingerbread man was fishing in an icing-made frozen pond.
On the side of the house was a lollipop tree, bent over from the storm.
I just want it to look like a real winter
Kelsey Porter, 5, about her gingerbread house decor
“I just want it to look like a real winter,” she said.
By the end of the school day, the gingerbread houses were put on display. On Monday night, families of students were able to pick them up.
Centre Hall Elementary also featured Santa, who read books to kids in the library. The school’s windows were also painted in Christmas and winter themes.
Principal Kurt Nyquist said students were given the opportunity to paint the windows as a reward for positive behavior. The window paintings included snowmen, candy canes and snowflakes.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
