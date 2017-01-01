Educators, students share New Year’s resolutions

It’s the time of year when people make new goals that often last a couple weeks or months before they fall by the wayside.
But for local educators and students, they’re setting goals that will likely stick.
After all, most of it is to better local education on a personal level and as a whole. For some students, they’re also thinking outside the classroom.
Bald Eagle Area
Carrie Sharkey, third-grade teacher, Port Matilda Elementary School
I should definitely try to improve the way I document my data. My room could use some major reorganization, and I should improve my turnaround time for student/parent feedback and grading assignments. Thoroughly understanding the common core standards should be a priority in 2017, and I would like to differentiate more effectively. I also resolve to live in the moment. My days are chaotic. My students are precious, hilarious, challenging and enthusiastic. Each day, I get to see them grow in small and incredible ways, becoming more mature and more compassionate. I resolve to recognize each sweet, unique, moment that they bring to our classroom and make sure they recognize them, as well.
Bellefonte Area
Ashleigh Aukerman, fifth grade, Benner Elementary School
My New Year’s resolution is to be better at school and to do my chores without being asked by my parents. I also want to learn how to play the piano.
Sommer Garman, principal, Bellefonte Area Middle School
My goal for the new year will be focused on maintaining and improving a positive school climate that encourages students and staff to be their best each day. I want our school to be a safe place where all members feel respected and appreciated for who they are and what they do. Middle school years can be a tough time in life, and it is our job to not only provide the best education we can, but to help our students navigate through these unpredictable moments in life.
Rory Pelipesky, second grade, Benner Elementary School
My New Year’s resolution is to become a better gymnast because gymnastics is exercise.
Myken Poorman, ag science teacher, Bellefonte Area High School
To bring real world experiences, practical applications and global initiatives to life, both inside and outside of my classroom, and to encourage students to think and dream big, and take every opportunity as a chance to grow.
Aileen Watson, reading specialist
In the new year, I would like to explore novel ways to incorporate technology in my teaching of reading and writing, as well as use technology to motivate reluctant readers.
Penns Valley Area
Kim Corl, art teacher, Penns Valley Area High School
My goal for the 2017 school year is to continue to build rigor and relevance into the classroom and for each student to engage in exploration of the wonderful world of art. I would also like to continue to be a blessing of encouragement to students and teachers alike.
Jessica Garbrick, sophomore, Penns Valley Area High School
My New Year’s resolution is to end the school year with all A’s. I also would like to exercise more often. If I can achieve these things, I will be physically healthier and have a higher chance of acceptance when I apply for college. To me, both academic success and physical health are very important.
Shawnee Heckman, seventh-grade teacher, Penns Valley Area High School
First, I want my students to realize that they have no limits to their potential, and education is the ticket to their dreams. For my fellow teachers, I want them to reflect on their purpose and let their passion become a tool for innovative and creative lessons. My hope for the administration is the continued support of all members in our school district while also maintaining the integrity of our educational goals.
Peyton Homan, junior, Penns Valley Area High School
My New Year’s resolution is to be a leader in the school and in sports. I would also like to interact more with the community. This year, I have been stressed out about school and sports, (this) year I would like to stay calm and just take it day by day. Most importantly, I hope that my family, friends and I stay healthy.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area
Richard Bush, facilities director
My goal as facilities director is to provide school facilities that directly support the district’s mission in providing safe, comfortable and efficient facilities while balancing the needs of both the academic and athletic programs. This goal is accomplished through prioritizing the facility infrastructure and building program needs on a district-wide basis with a clear vision of providing a quality educational environment now and for future needs.
