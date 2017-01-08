Education

January 8, 2017 10:23 PM

Local students headed to state journalism contest

By Britney Milazzo

bmilazzo@centredaily.com

The next wave of reporters might be coming from Centre County.

Bellefonte and State College area school districts produced 11 of 14 high school finalists in the Pennsylvania School Press Association’s state journalism contest.

Association President Paul Fantaski said the preliminary round was held at the Penn State Altoona Campus on Veterans Day.

It was one of six regional competitions in the commonwealth.

The 14 students from the region qualify to attend the state finals on March 29 at Penn State.

Fantaski said the contest categories include literary design, photography, copywriting, sports writing, editorial cartoons, broadcast media and poetry.

Only the top-scoring competitor in each regional contest category qualified to attend the state finals.

Other qualifying students were from Montoursville Area and Tussey Mountain Junior/Senior high schools.

Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo

Pennsylvania School Press Association local regional finalists

Bellefonte Area

Maddi Collins: Newspaper Feature Story

Joey Morrison: Newspaper Sports Story

Wylyn McCullough: Literary Magazine Poetry

Eddie Fitzgerald: Broadcast Writing

State College Area

Katie Ache: Yearbook Caption Writing

Hannah Oleynik: Yearbook Copywriting

Hanna Yu: Yearbook Spread Design

Abby English: Editorial Writing

Keally Haushalter: Yearbook Sports Photos

Auden Yurman: Newspaper Feature Photos

Addie Orndorff: Broadcast Feature Package

