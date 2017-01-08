Local students headed to state journalism contest

The next wave of reporters might be coming from Centre County.
Bellefonte and State College area school districts produced 11 of 14 high school finalists in the Pennsylvania School Press Association’s state journalism contest.
Association President Paul Fantaski said the preliminary round was held at the Penn State Altoona Campus on Veterans Day.
It was one of six regional competitions in the commonwealth.
The 14 students from the region qualify to attend the state finals on March 29 at Penn State.
Fantaski said the contest categories include literary design, photography, copywriting, sports writing, editorial cartoons, broadcast media and poetry.
Only the top-scoring competitor in each regional contest category qualified to attend the state finals.
Other qualifying students were from Montoursville Area and Tussey Mountain Junior/Senior high schools.
Pennsylvania School Press Association local regional finalists
Bellefonte Area
Maddi Collins: Newspaper Feature Story
Joey Morrison: Newspaper Sports Story
Wylyn McCullough: Literary Magazine Poetry
Eddie Fitzgerald: Broadcast Writing
State College Area
Katie Ache: Yearbook Caption Writing
Hannah Oleynik: Yearbook Copywriting
Hanna Yu: Yearbook Spread Design
Abby English: Editorial Writing
Keally Haushalter: Yearbook Sports Photos
Auden Yurman: Newspaper Feature Photos
Addie Orndorff: Broadcast Feature Package
