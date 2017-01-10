CPI gets $1.4 million in funding

Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology was awarded about $1.4 million that will help fund school projects specifically geared toward its proposed three-story health sciences building.
About $910,283 came from the Multimodal Transportation Fund through the Commonwealth Finance Authority. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. additionally matched about $435,000, school President Richard Makin said.
“Mr. (Dan) Hawbaker has been a longtime supporter of CPI,” Makin said. “They helped with the campaign (for the Transportation Training Center) and Future in Motion campaign, and are big proponents of career technical education.”
The grant was secured with help from Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, and Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte.
“We made getting this a high priority,” Benninghoff said. “We looked at things that would make for long-term investments and shift our focus to stimulate job growth. I know the payback will be greater here until even after I’m gone.”
Makin said the grant will help support campus projects related to the building of a proposed three-story 40,000 to 50,000-square-foot health science facility, including parking and a way to enter and exit the facility.
“We’re pretty pleased,” Makin said. “I would say this grant is ultimately what CPI is about — making students successful in the workplace and enabling them to earn family-sustainable jobs and wages.”
The health sciences building is Phase 2 of a multiphase master plan for the career technical school.
Makin said the building will house associate degree and specialized technical programs with a concentration in the health sciences. They’re also looking for a health care partner to help provide clinical services.
