BEA school district looks at preliminary 2017-2018 budget

Annual budget talks are happening at the Bald Eagle Area School District.
At a Thursday-night meeting, the school board unanimously approved a resolution not to raise taxes higher than the Act 1 index.
The state Department of Education provided the district with an Adjusted Index Rate of 3.4 percent, which district Business Manager Craig Livergood said would allow real estate taxes to increase by a maximum of 1.8574 mills.
The preliminary budget is set at $33,095,782.
But it's not set in stone.
"Administration and the board will continue reviewing and adjusting the budget as there are many things that can happen between now and June," Livergood said .
That includes knowing what will happen with the state’s own budget, which does impact the local spending needs and requirements.
A final budget must be passed by the district by June 30.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments