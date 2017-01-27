Bellefonte Area students learn what it takes to run a restaurant

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck Pause

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video