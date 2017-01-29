NHC challenge to start again next month

Last year, the Bald Eagle Area School District beat out other local school districts to win the Nutrition Habit Challenge.
This year, starting Wednesday and lasting though February, the BEA community will work to defend that title.
NHC is an annual challenge created by Bruce and Kym Burke, owners of One on One Fitness, to help inspire members of the community to commit to a healthy lifestyle.
The goal of annual challenge is to encourage participants to choose a positive nutritional behavior to commit to for at least 25 days. Anyone who’s successful is eligible to win a trip to Walt Disney World.
“We created the NHC to educate and inspire members of our community to make better choices not only with their diets, but also to exercise habits and lifestyles choices,” Bruce Burke said in an email. “We have created a platform to do that, but we need thousands of participants in order to succeed in truly impacting our community’s health.”
Last year, 3,385 people participated in the challenge, according to the Burkes. All five Centre County school districts, as well as some private schools and other organizations, have participated in the challenge. Last year, the districts competed against each other for bragging rights, $500 and other prizes that promote a positive well-being.
BEA health teacher Danielle Butterworth, who works with fellow teacher Brandy Urbanik to organize NHC at the district, said they used the money won last year to put toward prizes — like Fitbits — for district participants.
“This has been really positive for health and wellness, but also ties in with health curriculum with goal-setting and monthly challenges,” Butterworth said. “We get students involved, and faculty and staff, and that rolls over into the community with their families.”
One of the main goals BEA participants set last year was to cut pop from their diets and made a vow to drink more water.
The goal this year is similar.
“We just want to enhance that,” Butterworth said.
3 new water fountains installed at BEAHS to help promote people to drink more water
To encourage staff and students to consume more water, new water fountains were installed in the high school that allow people to more easily fill up a water bottle by using a nozzle, instead of making people drink from a spout.
The nozzle uses a censor to allow water to flow into the bottle.
BEA is also doing its part to help give back by putting money raised by staff who pay to wear jeans one day a week toward the NHC.
