SCASD OK’s calendar, reviews tests results

The State College Area school board approved the 2017-2018 calendar and reviewed the 2015-2016 districtwide assessment test results at its meeting on Monday.
The 2017-2018 school year will begin Aug. 28. Thanksgiving holiday will be Nov. 22-27. Winter holiday break will run from Dec. 23-Jan 7, including weekends. Spring break will be March 2-11, including weekends. Commencement is scheduled for June 9. The final day of class is June 11, without the need for snow day make up days.
The full calendar can be viewed at www.scasd.org
The board reviewed standardized test results and assessments for grades 2-12. Some of the performance highlights include:
▪ Elementary and middle school students outperformed state and national averages in second- through eighth-grade assessments.
▪ SCASD students met or exceeded the growth standard in reading and math in grades 2-8.
▪ High school students in grades 9-12 outperformed state and national averages in standardized test assessments.
▪ SAT scores ranked 24th out of 650 schools statewide.
Moving forward, the board intends to: focus on curriculum development process for continuous progress in all areas; implement targeted professional development associated with English-language arts and math instruction; continue monitoring curriculum implementation to ensure equal access to quality curriculum; and focus on supplemental intervention opportunities for individual students’ specific needs.
Full results of the assessments and tests can be viewed at www.scasd.org.
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi
