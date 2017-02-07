SCASD high school campus closed following a gas leak

The State College Area School District high school campus will remain closed Tuesday due to a gas leak, the school district said.
According to an alert on the SCASD web page, a gas leak was found late Monday outside the high school’s south building. As a precaution, the gas was turned off to the building, meaning the building has no heat or hot water.
All district schools and buildings other than the high school campus remain open under normal operation today, the alert said, including the Delta program. All buses will also run as normal.
A decision about after-school activities has not yet been made, the alert said.
