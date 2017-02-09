Autism seminar postponed due to weather

An autism training session scheduled for Thursday night at Soaring Heights School in State College has been postponed.
School Program Director John Dibert said the decision to reschedule the seminar came Thursday morning, and was made because of poor weather conditions.
The rescheduled training session will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at SHS, 180 Regent Court, Suite 50.
A series of seminars sponsored by the school was created to help families who have dependents with autism.
Initiated in the fall, with the help of the school’s behavioral consultant Melissa Hunter, the seminars will continue monthly through April.
Last year, the seminars included information on autism basics, living with autism and dealing with change.
Topics for this year include training on eating and feeding issues, as well as laws that affect individuals on the autism spectrum.
For more information, contact 325-2131.
