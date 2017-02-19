St. Joe’s participates in March for Life

The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy community came together late last month to participate in March for Life in Washington, D.C.
Employing this year’s theme, “The Power of One,” the school community used faith as inspiration to spread the walk’s mission.
“As Christians we are called to take our faith out into the world, beyond the doors of our respective churches, and bring God’s love to others,” biology teacher Cathy Merovich said in a prepared statement. “Our students do so much to make the world a better place and they know that this begins with simple things like showing kindness, respect and compassion for others.”
St. Joe’s founded on pillars of faith, scholarship, leadership and service.
A release from the school said, “being founded on the four pillars of faith, scholarship, leadership and service, St. Joe’s students who participated in the March for Life were empowered to grow in their faith through the experience.”
“These young men and women are the future of our nation and will be facing many challenges as they embark on their college and young adult lives,” Merovich said. “Catholic students, like those from St. Joe’s, have an especially important role to play as they live out their faith in a world where moral relativism is becoming more prevalent. As moral relativism seeks to destroy objective truth, these young men and women need to have the courage to uphold the truth.”
Students, faculty among about 100 local activists who marched in Washington, D.C.
Students and faculty were among about 100 local activists who traveled to D.C. for the march on Jan. 27, including the Rev. Mark Bartchak, bishop of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown; parishioners; students and faculty from Queen of Archangels and Our Lady of Victory churches; and Penn State Students for Life.
Senior Ann-Marie Pase and sophomore Emily Merovich carried the school’s banner while fellow students Mary Elliott, Alyssa Sharrar, Elizabeth Peters and Julia Nagel carried signs promoting love for all and the protection of children against abortion.
“We do not know the plan God has for that life, that person,” Pase said. “We march for the life and potential of every person born, unborn, young and old.”
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
