Complaint filed against P-O Superintendent

A formal complaint was filed Feb. 13 through the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District and Superintendent Gregg Paladina.
The plaintiff, Amanda Taylor, former district director of transportation, is accusing Paladina of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, Taylor is alleging Paladina “infected” her workplace with “a relentless stream of sexually offensive and inappropriate remarks and conduct; comments about her appearance and the manner in which she was dressed; sexual propositions; comments, often vulgar and graphic, about the sexual relationship of other staff persons; physical assaults of a fellow employee; and threats to fire and retaliate violently against employees … if they made complaints against his or his conduct.”
The incidents allegedly happened shortly after Taylor was hired by the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District in April 2014 through the time she resigned in September 2015.
Paladina said he could only give limited comments.
“My statement is that it’s false, and all I can say is that unfortunately I cannot comment on pending litigation and cannot wait for the day that I can,” he told a CDT reporter during a phone conversation.
As of Wednesday morning, Paladina was still the district’s superintendent and will remain in the position until, and if, the board votes otherwise.
“I’m continuing to do my job and make decisions for what’s best for the students,” he said.
In March, Paladina accepted a position as superintendent of the Punxsutawney Area School District. Less than a month later Paladina, instead, decided to stay with P-O.
“It was nothing against Punxsy; people just kept coming up to me at P-O, and I kept getting emotional,” he said last year. “It was a family decision. We will make the longer drives to Pittsburgh work.”
Paladina told the CDT in March his decision to move to Punxsutawney came as way to be closer to a Pittsburgh children’s hospital where his youngest son was being treated.
His three-year contract was set to expire at the end of the 2015-16 school year, but the P-O school board held a special meeting in April to renew Paladina’s contract through 2021.
Paladina also said he’s been in contact with the district’s board of directors.
School board member Linda Bush said the directors have recently been informed of a series of incidents and will review the issue as a board, but had no further comment.
