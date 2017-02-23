Woman suing P-O school district, Paladina asking for back wages, other compensation

The woman suing a local school district and its superintendent is asking for back wages and other compensation after she said she felt forced to resign from her position at the district in 2015.
And her attorney said he’s fighting for justice for the Clearfield County woman who is claiming she was sexually harassed and discriminated against based on gender.
In a statement he gave the Centre Daily Times late Wednesday afternoon, attorney Andrew Shubin said no one deserves the kind of treatment his client allegedly faced while employed by the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District.
“Amanda Taylor, a veteran of the armed forces, wanted nothing more than to do her job and serve the school district with dignity,” he said. “No one, not even a powerful school superintendent, has the right to discriminate against our mothers, daughters or wives on the basis of their gender.”
Taylor is at the center of a lawsuit filed against the school district and Superintendent Gregg Paladina.
The former director of transportation is accusing Paladina of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation, according to the complaint filed Feb. 13 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The suit cites several examples, which Taylor is alleging forced her to resign from her position in September 2015.
The complaint states that the plaintiff is asking to be compensated “for the full value of wages she would have received had it not been for (the defendants’) illegal treatment of plaintiff.”
That includes front pay; lost benefits including retirement contributions through the time she would have originally been set to retire; compensatory damages; punitive damages; costs repaid for litigation, including attorney fees; and the potential for other compensation — some of which would be determined at a trial, according to court documents.
Paladina denied all claims against him but had no further comment regarding the lawsuit.
Carl Beard, who’s representing Paladina and the district, said he would “aggressively defend” them.
As of Thursday, Paladina was still in his position as superintendent.
Several members of the school board were also contacted but declined to comment.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
