Bellefonte Area to offer new classes for college credit through UPitt

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case Pause

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:50 Nutrition and Health Fair

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting