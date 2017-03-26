Hoops at OLV celebrates 25 years; long- and short-terms goals set for faith-based basketball program

Jeff Peters is hoping the Hoops program at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School will see growth in the near future, but also maintain a “well-balanced program that provides a friendly and nurturing instructional setting for children of all skill levels.”
Specifically, the program’s director also said he hopes more girls will participate.
“Like many athletic programs, we have more boys than girls enrolled in Hoops,” Peters said. “I would love to see more girls sign up. Our program is great for girls who have never played a sport competitively. With three daughters of my own, I really appreciate the importance of encouraging girls to be active and build athletic skills.”
Hoops program celebrates its 25th year at OLV
This year, Hoops is celebrating its 25th year.
The faith-based youth developmental basketball program was founded in 1992 by Mike Morse to help kids improve their skills and love of the game. The program is for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, and aims to instil values of playing fairly, working hard and being a good teammate.
“My father has always had a deep love of basketball and takes great joy in teaching young people excellence through athletics,” Mike’s son, Will Morse, said in a prepared statement. “He saw a facility at OLV that did not have a program, or any baskets for that matter, and just decided he had a spiritual urge and calling to start a program.”
About 350 K-6 students participate in Hoops at OLV
The program currently serves about 350 students.
Operated on registration fees, the nonprofit organization charges $75 per one child, $135 for two children and $190 for three kids. If there are family financial constraints, the fee is generally waived, Peters said.
Some of those funds even help support technology upgrades, the purchase of classroom equipment, an art projector and sound system, renovations to the school’s gym and locker rooms, chairs for seating at school events, and other general academic support.
“My dad feels a lot of happiness and pride knowing he could give back to kids, his faith, and his church,” Will Morse said. “I honestly think he knew right away what it could be for the school and community as a funding source and community activity.”
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
For more information, or to register, visit www.olvcatholicschool.org/Page/173
