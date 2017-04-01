St. Joe’s student honors teacher with essay, My Favorite Teacher award

A few years ago, Greta Miller didn’t have much interest in chemistry.
But as of recent, the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy junior is thinking of pursuing a career in the science field.
She said she has her high school science teacher Tammy Badger to thank for sparking her interest in the subject.
Tammy Badger presented with My Favorite Teacher award
For that — and a slew of other reasons — Miller said she nominated Badger for the My Favorite Teacher award through Barnes & Noble.
On Saturday, Badger was presented with the award, and her student, Miller, was honored for the essay she wrote about Badger.
The contest allows middle and high school students to write an essay about a teacher who helped influence their lives.
Assistant manager Kristin Greyhosky said Barnes & Noble stores annually host the contest to help support local education.
Nearly 20 entries were made to the store on Benner Pike. They were judged by two store managers.
Winners received store gifts and a chance to be entered in regional and national contests.
I know teachers don’t always get the recognition they deserve so, I really wanted to do this for a teacher who really helped shape who I am.
Greta Miller, St. Joe’s junior
“I know teachers don’t always get the recognition they deserve, so I really wanted to do this for a teacher who really helped shape who I am,” Miller said.
In her essay, Miller described Badger as her “catalyst.”
“She’s been a really positive and good role model in my life,” Miller said. “Without (her) I wouldn’t be who I am today.”
But for Badger, it’s just part of the job.
I’m just amazed that Greta, or any person, would do that for someone else. It’s students like her who make everyday worth it.
Tammy Badger, St. Joe’s biology and chemistry teacher
“I just think the most rewarding thing (about being a teacher) is interacting with kids every day and seeing what make them interested or what makes them tick,” she said. “It’s just what you do as a teacher, I guess. … I’m just amazed that Greta, or any person, would do that for someone else. It’s students like her who make every day worth it.”
Badger has been a biology and chemistry teacher at St. Joe’s since 2013.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments