County spellers compete to raise funds for Mid-State Literacy Council

“Laodicean” was the winning word earlier this month at the Community Spelling Bee.
If you don’t know what it means nor how to spell it, don’t feel bad. I didn’t know what it meant either, and words are my living. In fact, I asked my co-workers at the Centre Daily Times if they ever heard of it and stumped them as well, including two editors who thought I actually meant “Laotian.”
According to Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary, Laodicean is an adjective meaning, “lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics.”
But you don’t need to know what a word means to spell it right. Just ask any member of winning team Msspelt Yuth, which is made up of Martha Butler, Mark Hayes and Pam Short, sponsored by Mass Mutual and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County.
Mid-State Literacy Council Executive Director Amy Wilson said 19 teams competed in the 18th annual Ron and Mary Maxwell Community Spelling Bee on April 5 at Foxdale Retirement Village.
Proceeds from the event help benefit Mid-State Literacy Council’s adult literacy programs, which work to combat the 11 percent illiteracy rate in Centre County and 14 percent in Clearfield County, according to information from Wilson.
Wilson said in an email that the more than $15,000 raised will provide the council with new volunteer tutor training, instructional materials, assessments for adults working to improve their reading, and more classes for beginning English learners.
The Mid-State Literacy Council, a nonprofit that provides education services to adults in Centre and Clearfield counties, offers classes and one-on-one tutoring for adults who want to learn reading, writing, math and English as a second language.
The spelling bee, according to Wilson, is the nonprofit’s largest source of fundraising revenue, which mostly goes toward helping provide the more than 225 trained volunteer tutors to help more than 300 adults with their literacy skills.
The event included teams of two or three adults, who consulted with teammates prior to spelling the assigned words. All spellers were allowed to use a writing utensil and paper as aides, and teams were only disqualified after their second misspelled word.
Judges included Centre County District Judge Carmine Prestia, Centre Judge Pam Ruest, and Centre Daily Times President and Publisher Janet Santostefano.
