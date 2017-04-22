Local schools work to help curb student drug use

The State College Area School District has a program in place to help students report problems, struggles or issues they might have in certain aspects of their lives, at school or at home.
Those signs, State High counselor Alice Wechsler-Ball said, can trigger more serious mental health problems, drug use and/or other behavior that could put a person at risk.
A Universal Screening Assessment was conducted for the first time in the 2015-16 school year with the then-freshman class. The assessments were also conducted this school year with the same class.
SCASD works with Penn State to help bring services to students in need
Held in partnership with students from Penn State CEDAR and PSU Psych clinics, the idea is to use the assessment to identify students who tested negatively, and find a way to get them the appropriate help needed.
Students were asked to complete the 36-question assessment, which then computer-generated individual tests into three categories: red, yellow and green. Students who tested in red and yellow levels were required to meet with a school counselor to help further establish how they could be helped.
Of the about 520 students assessed, about 50 fell into categories of concern, Wechsler-Ball said.
“It’s a helpful tool,” she said. “It helped us find struggling students (who) we wouldn’t have known otherwise were having problems.”
According to the district’s Pennsylvania Youth Survey, reported drug use peaked in 2013, which found that 0.6 percent of all participating students admitted to trying heroin in their lifetime. The total number decreased to 0.1 percent in 2015, the most recent PAYS study.
The survey is conducted every two years to assess students in sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades to assist in developing data-driven prevention programs.
PAYS is sponsored by the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency and is offered to any school or district in the commonwealth free of charge.
District Director of Student Services Jeanne Knouse said the latest survey is what sparked administrators to create the Universal Screening Assessment.
“We saw stress and anxiety and depression levels up (in students), and that was a concern,” she said. “From that we wanted to find the underlying source of those problems so we could better help those students.”
Administrators at some Centre County school districts said their schools don’t necessarily have a problem with student heroin or opioid use, but are certainly not immune to it either.
That’s why preventative programs are in place to help bring awareness to the impacts of drug use and the type of behavior that can lead to drug use.
By PA state law, students must be given anti-drug and alcohol-related instruction in school
Act 211 requires schools to provide students with instruction related to drug and alcohol use.
It’s a program that partially replaced the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, otherwise known as D.A.R.E., used at SCASD until 2010.
“(It) educates them on effects of drugs, how to say no, what to do under peer pressure,” Knouse said. “Like any prevention program, they work for some, but may require multiple supports for understanding, comprehension and utilization.”
Middle and high school health and physical education curriculum provides students with grade-based teaching, which includes how to understand and avoid harmful substances, behaviors, and wellness, district health and PE coordinator Steve Kurzinger said.
And like State College Area, other Centre County public school districts, such as Bellefonte and Penns Valley, have similar curriculum that starts as early as kindergarten.
Penns Valley Area High School Principal Dustin Dalton said the district works with a State College drug enforcement officer who gives drug presentations to students during back-to-school nights, and faculty during in-service days. Centre County President Judge Thomas King Kistler also works with Penns Valley schools to speak about the effects of poor choices.
Many school districts in Centre County use law enforcement officials to help bring students anti-drug messages
Bellefonte Area relies on local law enforcement to help drive home anti-drug messages, while students are encouraged to participate in anti-drug and alcohol campaigns, such as Red Ribbon Week and Prom Promise.
High school Principal Jennifer Brown said Bellefonte and Spring Township police provide Bellefonte Area students with education and support, and in turn help to create good relationships.
Student resource officers teach classes to middle and high school students about choice-making, drugs, DUI and the legal implications of such, and will make presentations to health classes upon request, Brown said.
Penns Valley Area teachers focus on drug addiction education in its health curriculum, and with other programs and extracurricular activities, including the SADD Club — Students Against Destructive Decisions — which annually sponsors National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week in January through the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The club, Dalton said, helps highlight the dangers of drug use by sharing statistics on posters around the school while sponsoring a trivia contest.
(It’s) education and providing students with other opportunities, getting them involved in the community, (and) when students are active, they are less likely to engage in risky behaviors like drug use. But even that is not perfect.
Dustin Dalton, Penns Valley Area High School principal
“We have to educate our students,” Dalton said. “We have to teach them to make positive life choices. We have to educate them about the dangers drinking and driving, drug use and the long-term effects of these things. It is not as simple as if we just implement this program, it will fix our problems. (It’s) education and providing students with other opportunities, getting them involved in the community, (and) when students are active, they are less likely to engage in risky behaviors like drug use. But even that is not perfect.”
Many schools in the area also offer services to help students and their families once a reactionary response is required, and some faculty are trained in the administration of naloxone, also known as Narcan, a nasal spray offered free to public high schools to offset effects of opioid overdoses.
