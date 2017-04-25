State High ranked among best in the state

A State College school was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as being one of the best schools in the commonwealth.
According to the rankings, State College Area High School made the list at No. 55 best high school in the state, and No. 1,767 in national rankings.
The school also earned a silver medal, according to the report.
Rankings, according to U.S. News & World Report website, are based on college readiness; AP tested and passed student scores; and math and English proficiency, which reported data showed State High students were above the state average.
Penns Valley Area Junior/Senior High School was the only other high school in Centre County to be recognized, though not ranked in the top 100.
According to the report, Penns Valley Area earned a bronze medal with factors being high student performance on state-required tests and college preparedness.
Statistics showed Penns Valley Area scored a 9.5 in college readiness. It also indicated that 14 percent of students are enrolled in Advanced Placement classes, of which 60 percent pass.
