Bellefonte Area elementary principal set to retire

In a unanimous decision Tuesday night, the Bellefonte Area school board approved the retirement of two people from one of its elementary schools, including the principal.
The retirement of Marion-Walker Elementary School Principal Sharlene Yontosh is effective July 31.
Yontosh has been with Bellefonte Area School District since 2006, according to a report from the district.
Additionally, the board also approved the retirement of longtime Marion-Walker secretary Karen Shawley, who’s been with Bellefonte Area School District since 1980.
Her retirement is effective June 9, according to a report from the district.
Other approved retirements included middle school teacher Amy Sten, who’s been with the district since 1987, and high school nurse Karen Truesdale, who’s been with the district since 2000.
“I did the math, (and) there’s over 100 years of dedicated service,” board member Robert Lumley-Sapanski said. “Just want to thank really fine teachers and staff members for their fine service.”
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments