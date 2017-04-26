Health Fair promotes wellness in students, staff

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:24 State College Area High School's 2017 graduation ceremony Pause 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery 4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families 0:50 Nutrition and Health Fair 1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting 0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground 1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State 1:53 Veteran taught class, let kids try on his uniform 3:18 Summer concert at Beaver Stadium Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Park Forest Middle School hosts an annual health fair to help promote healthy lifestyles. Teacher Matt Ammerman said the fair was established about 10 years ago as a way to bring fun activities to students who just completed PSSA tests. Britney Milazzo bmilazzo@centredaily.com

