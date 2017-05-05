State High times amended starting Monday

School times at State College Area High School will be extended by 20 minutes starting Monday.
According to an email sent Thursday to families in the district, Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said the school day will start 10 minutes earlier. That makes the start time 8 a.m., and dismissal will occur at 3:36 p.m., 10 minutes later than usual.
The adjusted schedule will last through May 26 to help make up for instructional time lost on Feb. 7 and May 2.
“The most significant aspect of our district’s efforts is centered (on) learning experiences for students, and we feel that the time students interact with teachers is extremely valuable and central to our mission,” O’Donnell said in the email. “For this reason, we will be adjusting the high school schedule to allow for more instructional time through a temporary extension of the State High student day.”
Though the plan won’t make up for all missed learning time, administrators feel this is the best approach to restoring some lost time, O’Donnell said.
These time changes will not affect charter school times.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
