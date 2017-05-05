Fun Fair postponed due to potential weather problems

The State College Area Friends School Fun Fair, originally scheduled Saturday, has been postponed to May 13.
Head of School Dan Hendey said that postponing the fair is something that has only happened one other time in the past 10 years.
“If the forecast for tomorrow were simply for scattered showers, we’d have no concern, but with projected temperatures only reaching the high 40s to low 50s along with the rain, that makes for a cold, muddy mess and there’s no fun in that,” he said.
The Fun Fair is an annual event hosted at the school, 1900 University Drive, and open to the community to help raise money for the school’s tuition assistance program.
