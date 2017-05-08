Education

Park Forest Elementary names new principal

The State College Area school board on Monday approved the hiring of Thomas Weed as the new Park Forest Elementary School principal. Weed will take over for interim Principal Mike Hardy, who held the position for one year following the retirement of Donnan Stoicovy.

Weed is the principal of Rawlins High School in Wyoming. He has spent 11 years in school administration and worked in all K-12 levels of school, according to a SCASD release.

The district chose Weed after a national candidate search that included input from board members, administrators, teachers and parents.

Weed will finish the school year in Wyoming before transitioning to Park Forest in June, according to the release.

