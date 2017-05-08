Education

May 08, 2017 11:53 PM

Memorial Field renovation plan moves forward

By Leon Valsechi

lvalsechi@centredaily.com

A recommendation by the State College Area School District to move forward with a renovation plan that demolishes the Nittany Avenue administration building, but preserve and incorporate the building’s foundation into Memorial Field’s design was given approval Monday by the school board.

The recommended design change adds about 3,000 square feet of storage to the plan by using the foundation, according to Ed Poprik, director of physical plant.

The design also adds about 700 chairback seats to the east bleachers at a cost of $75 per seat, according to district data.

The project will cost about $9 million. The board’s approval of the district’s recommendation clears the way for the plan designs to be completed prior to the board’s final project vote in February

If approved by the board, the project will be posted for bid in March. The bid would be awarded in May and the project could be complete by January 2020, according to the district.

Related stories from the Centre Daily Times

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:28

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says
Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery 3:21

Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery
Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families 4:39

Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos