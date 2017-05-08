Memorial Field renovation plan moves forward

A recommendation by the State College Area School District to move forward with a renovation plan that demolishes the Nittany Avenue administration building, but preserve and incorporate the building’s foundation into Memorial Field’s design was given approval Monday by the school board.

The recommended design change adds about 3,000 square feet of storage to the plan by using the foundation, according to Ed Poprik, director of physical plant.

The design also adds about 700 chairback seats to the east bleachers at a cost of $75 per seat, according to district data.

The project will cost about $9 million. The board’s approval of the district’s recommendation clears the way for the plan designs to be completed prior to the board’s final project vote in February

If approved by the board, the project will be posted for bid in March. The bid would be awarded in May and the project could be complete by January 2020, according to the district.