May 14, 2017 5:10 PM

Soaring Heights School students named ‘book doctors’

By Britney Milazzo

STATE COLLEGE

Doctors come in many forms.

Some Soaring Heights School students were recognized late last month as “book doctors” by Schlow Centre Region Library representatives.

School Director John Dibert said four students spent time this school year helping clean up the library: sophomores Anthony LeFevre, Caleb Ryland and Dorothy Watcher; and freshman Logan Sheley.

Dibert said the students went to the library on a weekly basis to help clean, wipe and replace books on the shelves.

Schlow Library sponsored a recognition breakfast at the Ramada Inn for the volunteers who assisted with maintaining the books.

New books were also purchased for the library, and those books were then donated in the names of the volunteers who participated in the prior year of service, Dibert said.

The volunteers and their service equal four full-time employees for the public library.

