4 local school boards could have at least 1 new member

Changes could be coming for some local public school districts.
During the municipal primary election Tuesday, unofficial results from the Centre County Election and Voter Registration Office — with 92 percent of precincts reporting — showed the four Centre County school districts could each have at least one new board member.
Board members run for four-year terms.
Bald Eagle Area
Six people ran for four seats in three regions.
In Region 1, also known as the Mountaintop Region, incumbents Mary Ann Hamilton, of Clarence, and Timothy Nilson, of Snow Shoe, will keep their seats with a total of 312 votes. There were also five write-in votes.
Molly Pomeroy-Hoover took Region 2, also known as the West Bald Eagle Region, with 154 votes or 47.83 percent, beating out incumbent Mark Kresovich, and Timothy Linden.
Tina Greene ran unopposed in Region 3, also known as the East Bald Eagle Region, and gained 207 votes. There was also one write-in vote. Greene could replace longtime board member John Rougeux, who did not seek re-election.
Bellefonte Area
Only three people ran for four spots on the Bellefonte Area school board — meaning there is still one vacant spot.
Kristen Bruckner led the votes with 944 or 35.83 percent. She was followed by incumbents Rodney Musser, who had 832 or 31.57 percent; and Jon Guizar, who had 696 or 26.41 percent of the vote.
There were also 163 write-ins.
Penns Valley Area
Five people ran for four openings in three regions.
In Region 1, Holly Hawkins led with 533 votes or 41.13 percent, followed by school board President Chris Houser, who had 455 or 35.11 percent of votes.
Darren Narber ran unopposed in Region 2 with 151 votes; and incumbent Victoria Brennan, of Aaronsburg, ran unopposed in Region 3 with 182 votes. Regions 2 and 3 also each had four write-ins.
State College Area
Six people ran for four open seats on the school board.
Lori Bedell gained 3,663 or 26.13 percent of the votes, followed by incumbents David Hutchinson with 3,064 or 21.85 percent; Jim Leous with 2,921 or 20.83 percent; and Scott Fozard with 1,683 or 12 percent of the votes.
