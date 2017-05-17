Education

Incumbents could remain on P-O school board

From CDT staff reports

Four Philipsburg-Osceola Area school board members could return back to their positions through 2021.

According to unofficial results from the Centre and Clearfield counties election offices, four people ran unopposed during Tuesday’s municipal primary election for four spots on the school board.

On the Centre County Democrat and Republican ballots, Nancy Lamb received 55 votes in Region 3. There was one write-in vote. Robert Massung received 150 votes in Region 5. There were three write-in votes.

On the Clearfield County Democrat and Republican ballots, Dana Droll received 431 votes in Region 7. There were 15 write-in votes. For Region 8, Susan McGee received 162 votes. There were six write-in votes.

P-O serves residents in Centre and Clearfield counties.

