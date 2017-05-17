Education

May 17, 2017 9:00 PM

Penns Valley school board approves proposed final budget

By Britney Milazzo

bmilazzo@centredaily.com

PENN TOWNSHIP

In a unanimous decision Wednesday night the Penns Valley Area school board approved a 2017-18 proposed final general fund budget of $27,314,715.

That could come with a proposed tax increase matching the Act 1 index of 3.1 percent.

However, board President Chris Houser said that’s not yet a number set in stone. A final budget must be approved by the end of next month, and could be tweaked.

“I anticipate changes,” he said. “It’s the board’s job at the end of the day to decide how much we spend.”

The board plans to meet for a work session next month to find ways to tweak the budget

It’s estimated the proposed final budget could come from multiple funding sources, including $16.6 million in local sources, an estimated $10.1 million in state sources and $565,000 in federal funding.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:28

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says
Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery 3:21

Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery
Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families 4:39

Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos