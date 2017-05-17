Penns Valley school board approves proposed final budget

In a unanimous decision Wednesday night the Penns Valley Area school board approved a 2017-18 proposed final general fund budget of $27,314,715.
That could come with a proposed tax increase matching the Act 1 index of 3.1 percent.
However, board President Chris Houser said that’s not yet a number set in stone. A final budget must be approved by the end of next month, and could be tweaked.
“I anticipate changes,” he said. “It’s the board’s job at the end of the day to decide how much we spend.”
The board plans to meet for a work session next month to find ways to tweak the budget
It’s estimated the proposed final budget could come from multiple funding sources, including $16.6 million in local sources, an estimated $10.1 million in state sources and $565,000 in federal funding.
Comments