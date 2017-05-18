Education

BEA school board to hold special public meeting

By Britney Milazzo

The Bald Eagle Area school board will hold a special public meeting Thursday.

Superintendent Jeff Miles said the purpose is to publicly discuss changes that could come for some Howard Elementary School students and families during the 2017-18 school year.

Information was briefly discussed at the last meeting earlier in the month about the possibility of moving the Howard kindergarten class to Wingate Elementary School next school year.

Board President Thomas Letterman said nine students are registered for kindergarten at Howard Elementary for the 2017-18 school year.

The board, in partnership with district administration, will make a decision in June regarding the Howard kindergarten class, but will hold a series of special public meetings beforehand.

If you go

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bald Eagle Area High School auditorium, 751 S. Eagle Valley Road, Wingate

