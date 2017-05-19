Area elementary students get a taste of CPI programs

A group of elementary students from the Bald Eagle Area School District got a little wet Friday morning during a fire hose demonstration.
Zack Sproul, an emergency management student from Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology, led the activity as part of the school’s annual career day.
Elementary students at BEA participated in activities with CPI students.
The fourth- and fifth-grade students had the chance to spray the hose using different modes, such as mist or jet stream.
To put into perspective how much water was used during the activity, Sproul told the kids to imagine 2,000 milk jugs.
For the second year, CPI hosted the event to help give kids in the area a glimpse of what the school has to offer.
The state’s Vocational Education Code 339 requires career technical schools to provide career education exposure in its K-12 curriculum.
“Last year, CPI and local school counselors went through training for this,” counselor Gary Heverly said. “It’s really good for teachers and kids to get more knowledge about what we’re all about, that way they’re more apt to come back.”
Career days allow students from local elementary schools to shadow CPI students and participate in the school’s programs.
Gary Heverly, CPI student counselor
“It’s interactive and a lot of fun; works a little bit as a recruiting tool; and builds exposure to our facilities,” Heverly said.
One of the first activities students from Mountaintop Area Elementary School did was make modeling clay.
Substitute instructor Heather Gates said students in CPI’s early childhood education program often facilitate activities like this with children in day care and preschool to help develop fine motor skills, learn to follow directions and more.
CPI will host two more career days with elementary students from Bald Eagle and Bellefonte area school districts on Monday and May 30.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
