Penns Valley Area school board approves admission fees for athletic events

In a unanimous decision Wednesday night, the Penns Valley Area school board unanimously approved a series of admission fees for sporting events during the 2017-18 school year.
Board member Jeff Hyde was absent.
According to a document from the district, adult admission will be $5, and student admission is $3 — the same fees as last year.
Athletic director and district spokesman Nate Althouse said the district charges admission into varsity football; varsity soccer, if played at the school’s stadium; basketball; wrestling; junior high soccer, if played at the stadium; and junior high volleyball, if games follow a varsity match against the same school.
Administration will, however, allow free admission to students who present a valid Penns Valley Area School District ID card.
There is also complimentary admission to sporting events for district employees, including district-employed coaches; Penns Valley area residents age 62 or older with a district senior citizen pass; volunteer workers; yearbook staff photographers; parents of seniors on senior night; those with District 6 complimentary tickets provided by the athletic director; and others deemed appropriate by district administration on a limited basis.
The board also approved the sale of a Ten Event Flex Pass for adults to attend any 10 athletic events for $30.
Althouse said all money raised through admissions goes into the district’s general fund.
District Business Manager Lynn Naugle said the district collected $44,100 in athletic revenue last school year.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments