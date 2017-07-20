State grant deadline for eligible postsecondary students is Aug. 1

The deadline is Aug. 1 for first-time Pennsylvania State Grant Program applicants planning to attend a community college during the 2017-18 academic year.
According to a report from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, students who also are first-time applicants enrolled in a two-year program and in a non-transferable area of study at a business school, trade school, junior or four-year college and more, must also submit their grant applications by Aug 1.
PHEAA board chairman Mike Peifer said in a statement that the maximum grant award is $4,318 for the 2017-18 school year.
“The Pennsylvania State Grant Program is one of the best ways to help students pay for college without having to borrow additional money,” he said. “It’s very important to not miss any application deadlines or you could miss out on thousands of dollars in gift aid, which does not need to be repaid.”
Eligibility requirements include being enrolled at least half-time in an approved course of study. To determine eligibility for a state grant, applicants can complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and a State Grant Form, which collects additional information not requested on the federal application, the report said.
Grant awards, according to the report, are determined by a PHEAA-administered awarding formula.
The state grant program is funded by a $273.39 million appropriation from the commonwealth. PHEAA’s board of directors also allocated $87 million from the agency’s business earnings to supplement to the program, the report said.
For more information, visit http://pheaa.org/funding-opportunities/state-grant-program..
