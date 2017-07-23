CPI’s Ed Finnefrock honored by Pa. Association of Career and Technical Education

For the fifth consecutive year, a staff member from Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology was honored by the Pennsylvania Association of Career and Technical Education.
Veteran welding instructor Ed Finnefrock was named Outstanding Post-Secondary CTE Teacher, and received the award late last month at CPI’s annual conference in Seven Springs.
Finnefrock has worked at CPI for 14 years as a high school and postsecondary instructor.
“Mr. Finnefrock has the breadth and depth of experience in the field of welding that enables him to effectively prepare students for the expectations and rigors of a demanding field,” CPI President Richard Makin said in an email. “He is passionate about the welding industry and sharing his knowledge with his students so that they have the necessary skills for success.”
After teaching high school and adult students throughout the day, Finnefrock also provides industry training or continuing education opportunities to students during in his off time.
“He demonstrates to his students daily the importance of a strong work ethic, passion for your work, and a commitment to others,” Makin said. “As an educator, Mr. Finnefrock exemplifies all of the qualities of an outstanding instructor.”
Other PA-ACTE awards earned by CPI since 2013 include: exemplary program of the year, new teacher of the year, teacher of the year and administrator of the year, which was won last year by Vice President of Secondary Education MaryAnn Volders.
“The faculty and staff at CPI are a very special group of individuals,” Makin said. “The instructors themselves are the key to them being consistently recognized by our professional association and others. They are committed to the success of our students and go above and beyond to ensure that success.”
Other CPI award recipients
2013 PA-ACTE Exemplary Program of the Year: Mindi Tobias, dental assisting
2014 PA-ACTE New Teacher of the Year: Joe Luther, horticulture/landscaping
2015 PA-ACTE Teacher of the Year: Ken Hassinger, HVAC
2016 PA-ACTE Administrator of the Year: MaryAnn Volders, vice president of Secondary Education
