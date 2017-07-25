Education

Gov. Wolf names new secretary of labor and industry

By Britney Milazzo

July 25, 2017

Pennsylvania State Education Association President Jerry Oleksiak was named as state secretary of labor and industry by Gov. Tom Wolf.

PSEA released a statement last week following the announcement, which said Oleksiak will leave office as PSEA president on Sept. 2 to assume his new duties, and will be replaced by current PSEA Vice President Dolores McCracken.

“I have known Jerry for nearly 20 years, and I can tell you that he is one of the most fair-minded, committed and dedicated leaders I’ve ever met,” McCracken said in a statement. “Everything Jerry has done in his life has been centered around helping kids, protecting working people and fighting to make sure that everyone — regardless of where they live, what they do, or what they look like — has a fair shake in life. That’s why Jerry is so well suited to serve as secretary of labor and industry.

According to the report, McCracken is a paraprofessional in the Council Rock School District in Newtown. She has served as PSEA vice president since September 2015 and previously served as PSEA treasurer and as a member of the PSEA board of directors.

PSEA — a state branch of the larger national association — represents about 180,000 current and former teachers and school employees, and health care workers in Pennsylvania.

