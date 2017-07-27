PVASD administrators explain reasons for moving some elementary students to new school

Doors will open early at Penns Valley Elementary and Intermediate School for new students to take a tour prior to the start of the school year.
It’s just one thing Penns Valley Area School District administrators are doing to help ease the transition of students into a school they might not be familiar with.
Penns Valley Area Superintendent Brian Griffith said at a school board meeting last week that a group of third-graders from Centre Hall-Potter Elementary School will be moved to PVEI as a way to help create more equitable class sizes without having to hire additional staff.
Enrollment of students in the incoming third-grade class has “boomed” since they were in kindergarten, to the point that there are some classes in the district with at least 26 students, Assistant Superintendent Sherri Connell said.
In order to determine who would be moved between schools we looked at transportation and looked at family’s makeup. For transportation we had to determine which students were within a radius of Penns Valley Elementary that made sense and wasn’t too far away. With families, we tried to keep siblings together as much as possible. Between the two factors, some families were a better fit for moving schools
“In order to determine who would be moved between schools, we looked at transportation and looked at family’s makeup,” she said. “For transportation, we had to determine which students were within a radius of Penns Valley Elementary that made sense and wasn’t too far away. With families, we tried to keep siblings together as much as possible. Between the two factors, some families were a better fit for moving schools.”
District spokesman Nate Althouse said the idea is something administrators regularly look into and last executed three years ago.
“At kindergarten registration each year, we tell the parents there may be adjustments to where students are assigned,” he said. “It is always a possibility. It might be easier to have a rigid guideline for school assignment — you live on this street so you automatically go to this school. That is our starting point. We use the map to outline where students will be assigned, but we make adjustments when we need to keep our numbers relatively flat across the district.”
Principal Danielle Yoder said in an email that reducing class size to 25 or less allows teachers to have more opportunities to target individual students.
The move this school year will bring down the average class size in the district to 20 students per third-grade class, she added.
There are a total of 101 students enrolled in third grade throughout three district elementary schools — two classes at Centre Hall and Penns Valley elementary schools, and one class at Miles Township Elementary School in Rebersburg.
“As we all know, change can be hard,” Yoder said. “The staff I have is so supportive and we want to do all that we can to make the transition to a new school a great one.”
She said families have been notified of the move, and all families and students affected by the transition have been invited to a building tour to help get them acclimated with the school prior to the first day.
Teachers have also written letters to the students to welcome them and share information about their rooms and more.
