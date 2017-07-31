FaithCentre hosts annual back-to-school clothing giveaway

The FaithCentre thrift store is opening its doors from Aug. 14-19 for youth in kindergarten to 12th grade to get free clothes before school starts.
Now in its fifth year, the annual back-to-school clothing initiative helps provide clothing at no cost to school-age children.
“Scripture says to help others in need, and we love doing that,” thrift store manager Donna Spice said. “It might not be brand new stuff, but it’s still something that can help.”
“We used to put gift certificates in backpacks (for students), but switched it over to allow them to come in for the week and pick out clothes,” Spicer said.
Each student, as long as they’re present, is eligible for three outfits and one pair of shoes.
Spicer said the program annually serves hundreds of people, and the thrift store donates thousands of dollars’ worth of clothes.
Last year, FaithCentre gave away more than $6,000 in clothing. The year before that, about $4,000 worth of clothing was given away.
“We have to prepare in advance, and generally have 10 to 12 more clothing racks,” Spicer said.
As of Friday afternoon, eight racks were already stocked with clothes.
Spicer said donations of shoes and clothes for boys and teens are still needed.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
FaithCentre back-to-school clothing giveaway
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Dates: Aug. 14-19
Location: 110 W. High St., Bellefonte
